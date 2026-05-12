Shannon Joy
Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
🔥SJ Live May 12 - NYS VaxiNazis To The Children: NO SUMMER CAMP Unless Fully Updated On The Shots🔥
Because we haven’t held them accountable the UNIPARTY continues to abuse …A recording from Shannon Joy's live video
17 hrs ago
•
Shannon Joy
4
1
3
1:40:30
URGENT Alert: Horrifying Slate of Bills for Forced Childhood Vaccination in NYS Are on the Table ...
And What's Worse? GOP Candidate For Governor Bruce Blakeman REFUSES To Speak Up
23 hrs ago
•
Shannon Joy
23
9
11
SJ Special Report: Skeptics on Hantavirus - What The Most Trusted Medical Freedom Voices In America Are Saying:
A Summary Curated By Shannon Joy
23 hrs ago
•
Shannon Joy
2
🔥SJ Live May 11 - Who’s Afraid Of The Big Bad Hantavirus? Critical Conversation W/ Dr. James Thorp As Hantavirus Fear Porn Ramps Up🔥
It’s Hantamania In America & Across The Globe …
May 11
•
Shannon Joy
11
3
1:51:46
Special Report: A Real Golden Age. How Republican Spending Is Accidentally Ushering in 100% Reserve Gold Money.
Shannon Joy reviews a recent analysis by James Anthony ...
May 8
•
Shannon Joy
8
🔥🔥SJ Live Exclusive With Congressman Tom Massie On His Epic Battle Against The DC Swamp, The State Of Medical Freedom & Much More🔥
HUGE show ... Lots of bombshell today.
May 7
•
Shannon Joy
12
6
6
1:19:34
🔥🔥SJ Live May 6 - Rage Against The Machines! Americans Are Rising Up Against Big Tech Dystopia.🔥
And we are WINNING ...
May 6
•
Shannon Joy
11
1
1
1:29:24
🔥🔥SJ Live May 5 - The Rise Of Techno-Fascism & Resistance In The 21st Century. Exclusive With Jason Bassler🔥
A Big Picture Discussion About The Dastardly Plans Of The Tech Oligarchs.
May 6
•
Shannon Joy
3
2
1:50:23
🔥🔥SJ Live May 4 -Taxation, Inflation, Shrinkflation & Pain At The Pump. Americans Are Being Pummeled While The Trump Crime Family…
It’s so bad that billionaire Warren Buffet is parking $300B in cash on the sidelines, saying that even he cannot fathom what is going on in the markets.
May 4
•
Shannon Joy
7
3
1:19:16
🔥🔥SJ Live: LIVE Exclusive With Peter Schiff After 112 Years Of Free Market Destruction What Are We Left With?🔥🔥
According to recent Gallop polling, a staggering 55% of Americans believe their financial situation is getting worse.
May 4
•
Shannon Joy
5
5
1:33:31
🔥🔥SJ Live: It’s The Economy Stupid - 55% Of Americans Say Their Financial Situation Is Getting Worse🔥🔥
Americans are broke and getting broker and the polls prove it as a general malaise settles in across the nation.
May 1
•
Shannon Joy
3
4
1:34:48
April 2026
🔥🔥SJ Live April 28: The Shocking Truth About Vaccines, Anphalaxis & Chronic Disease. Live Exclusive With Sasha Latypova🔥🔥
What if the mass poisoning of Americans it isn’t about the air, the food and the water but rather 100 years of mass injection?
Apr 28
•
Shannon Joy
13
4
4
1:42:13
© 2026 Shannon Joy
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts