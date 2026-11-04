A Blue Tsunami & Trump Wipeout - The Hangover Is Gonna Be Brutal

“I’m going to work with the Democrats.” ~Trump

Says the guy who spent ten years dividing the nation, degrading the discourse, betraying Constitutional principles, turning the Republican Party into his own personal brand and the American economy into his own giant piggy bank. Now he’s bailing on the GOP and jumping into the arms of the Democrats.

And poof! Just like that, the MAGA energy dissolves and the REAL Donald Trump reappears. It was never real to begin with.

We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

2026 election: Marxism/socialism or fascism/nationalism – No difference: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-election-marxism-socialism-or-fascism-nationalism-no-difference/

Follow The Money: The Tech Billionaires Behind The Surveillance State:

House Democrats Issue Resolution LIMITING Taxpayer Bailouts For Tech Companies: https://prospect.org/2026/10/28/house-progressives-ai-bailout-anthropic-google/

Solari Report On Coming Clean - Building A Beautiful Life - https://solari.com/coming-clean/

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