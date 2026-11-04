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A Blue Tsunami & Trump Wipeout - The Hangover Is Gonna Be Brutal

Video from Shannon Joy
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Shannon Joy

“I’m going to work with the Democrats.” ~Trump

Says the guy who spent ten years dividing the nation, degrading the discourse, betraying Constitutional principles, turning the Republican Party into his own personal brand and the American economy into his own giant piggy bank. Now he’s bailing on the GOP and jumping into the arms of the Democrats.

And poof! Just like that, the MAGA energy dissolves and the REAL Donald Trump reappears. It was never real to begin with.

We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection
The midterms delivered what a handful of clear-eyed observers had been flagging for months: a decisive Democratic sweep that handed them the Senate and put the House firmly in their column. Flips in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, and Iowa were not supposed to be realistic under standard models. Yet they happened, along with gains elsewhere that pu…
Read more
21 hours ago · 228 likes · 80 comments · Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

2026 election: Marxism/socialism or fascism/nationalism – No difference: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-election-marxism-socialism-or-fascism-nationalism-no-difference/

Follow The Money: The Tech Billionaires Behind The Surveillance State:

The Leah Files
Follow The Money: The Names Behind America’s Surveillance State
Five years ago, the cameras watching American roads mostly belonged to local police departments, your tax and Medicaid records sat in separate agencies, and data centers used about 2% of the country’s electricity. Today a handful of private companies own the cameras, merge the records and are building AI data centers on military bases, and the governmen…
Read more
3 days ago · 311 likes · 54 comments · Leah

House Democrats Issue Resolution LIMITING Taxpayer Bailouts For Tech Companies: https://prospect.org/2026/10/28/house-progressives-ai-bailout-anthropic-google/

Solari Report On Coming Clean - Building A Beautiful Life - https://solari.com/coming-clean/

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