Appalling SCOTUS Ruling Upholds Forced Vaccination After Trump DOJ Applies Pressure

The VAXI-NAZIS are on the march with Trump in the lead and RFK Jr. nowhere to be found.

This on the heels of MAJOR studies revealing that COVID shots are causing cancers and death en masse. According to today’s guest Nicolas Hulscher: “70% of the entire global population was injected with a carcinogenic biological agent”

Today we talk to Nicolas for a powerful breakdown of escalating attacks on medical freedom.

The headline topic is the Supreme Court’s denial of certiorari in the New York healthcare worker case. The ruling leaves in place a policy that allows medical exemptions but denies religious ones for COVID vaccines—effectively upholding forced vaccination. The Trump DOJ’s brief urging the Court to deny review is widely seen as the decisive factor.

This is essential viewing for anyone defending bodily autonomy. Support the show and watch live on Rumble.

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SJ Show Notes:

Nicolas Hulscher70% of the entire global population was injected with a carcinogenic biological agent:

Appalling Supreme Court Ruling Upholds FORCED Vaccination:

Military Reverses Course and Again Mandates Flu Shots for Many Military and Civilian Personnel:

21 States Have BANNED Covid Vaccines: https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/covid-vaccine-mandates-by-state

Professor Angus Dalgleish (World-Renowned Oncologist): T-Cell Exhaustion From COVID Booster Now Linked To Cancer Relapses:

Sasha Latypova - ‘Vaccines Are The Number One Drivers Of ALL Chronic Disease At ALL Ages:

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