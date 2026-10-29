🔥 SJ LIVE Oct 29: Big Tech Bailout? Not So Fast – AI Blues, Midterm Madness & How To Prepare For The BIG ONE With Survival Expert Brett Miller!🔥

The midterms are days away, the AI data center machine is showing serious cracks, and Congress is already floating the idea that taxpayers won’t be left holding the bag if the whole thing collapses. Today we’re connecting the dots on big tech overreach, legal accountability for the COVID shot rollout, market realities, and the personal work of stepping out of broken systems

AND … special guest Brett Miller will join us to discuss how to survive the Zombie Apocalypse and other useful advice!

(BTW … Tina Blanco’s Bugout Bag will get you from NY to California in a Zombie Apocalypse and it’s 10% OFF today at www.sat123.com/JOY! Don’t Be Scared … Be PREPARED with our friends at The Satellite Phone Store)

We discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Big Tech Bailout? Not So Fast -

Brace Yourselves: Serious Trouble Brewing In The Data Center Industry: https://www.technocracy.news/brace-yourselves-serious-trouble-brewing-in-the-data-center-industry/

Midterm Predictions From Leah Files:

Sasha Latypova’s RECAP Netherlands Trial & Peter Stassen’s Speech:

I Agree With Candace Owens:

Coming Clean - Building A Beautiful Life - https://solari.com/coming-clean/

Solari Report: 2026 Wrap Up https://solari.com/3rd-quarter-2026-wrap-up-equity-overview-rambus-chartology-with-tim-caban/

Gold Outlook: Central Banks Are Buying. Why Did $4,000 Give Way?

Support The SJ Sponsors:

Hedge against the incoming financial chaos with GOLD. Learn more at www.schiffgold.com/joy

Stay prepared for whatever comes next. Get 10% OFF your entire order on generators and more at The Satellite Phone Store — www.sat123.com/joy with promo code JOY.

Ditch the GLP-1 injections! Feel Great by Unicity fuels your body’s natural GLP-1 with pure yerba mate + powerful fiber—making true intermittent fasting easy, sustainable, and side-effect free. No needles. No pharma dependency. Just real metabolic freedom, steady energy, and lasting results. Join the natural revolution at www.shannonjoyhealth.com and finally Feel Great the way God designed!

HUGE discounts on the BEST tallow on the market! Welcome to the The North Idaho Tallow Company as amazing new sponsors of the SJ Show! Go to www.idahotallow.com/joy for 40% off and FREE shipping.

Don’t wait until you’re sick to wish you were prepared. Be prepared before you need it. Get your Medical Emergency Kit. Visit www.twc.health/joy and use code JOY to Save $30 Off + Free Shipping. USA Residents Only 🇺🇸

For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com

Unlock 50% Off Nutronics Deer Antler Velvet For Women and Men! Click HERE for the savings! https://www.nutronicslabs.com/products/mans-edge-natural-testosterone-booster?ref=joy