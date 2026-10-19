Huge thank you to Catherine Austin Fitts and the entire team at The Solari Report for hosting me, Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman in Stavoren, NE as we cover an incredibly important civil case intended to hold Bill Gates, Albert Bourla and multiple Dutch officials responsible for injuries and deaths resulting from the coercive rollout of COVID shots.

Sasha, Debbie and I will be in Leeuwarden, NE joined by 50 or more advocates, researches, journalists and content creators on Wednesday & Thursday (October 21 & 22) to cover this important case which is being blackballed by mainstream media AND some medical freedom platforms. Fiona Rose Diamond

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE:

The Dutch Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al:

Pandemic Planners Accused of Knowingly Causing Harm with mRNA Vaccines

HISTORIC COURT HEARING

Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:30pm in the Netherlands (6:30am ET)

Livestream link - please read and follow the rules posted on this page: https://www.rechtspraak.nl/livestreams

Why is this hearing important?

It will determine whether the case brought by 7 Dutch mRNA-vaccine-injured citizens against 17 defendants, including Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM and current Sec. Gen. of NATO), and the Dutch State, can move forward to a trial.

What is the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al?

The defendants are accused as private individuals of unlawfully misleading the plaintiffs, as a result of which the plaintiffs received a Covid-19 injection, which caused them serious harm.

Why is this case different from all other Covid vaccine injury cases?

Reframing the narrative: Unlike all others, the Dutch case does not accuse the defendants of medical or pharmaceutical fraud alone. Rather, it reframes the actions of the defendants entirely, claiming that the whole Covid vaccine project was not part of a real public health pandemic response at all. Instead, the claimants argue, it was part of a global plan, “Project Covid” which sought to coerce people into taking an injection legally deemed a non-medicinal countermeasure that the defendants knew in advance to be potentially harmful and/or deadly.

Suing prominent individuals for harms caused by mRNA products: In the Netherlands, unlike most other countries, it is possible to bring civil tort charges against individual people, as private citizens – not as representatives of corporations, government agencies or other collective entities – for harm caused by a medical product. This forces the individuals to pay for their own defense and for potential damages from their personal assets, and to face the expert testimony brought by the plaintiffs.

Bypassing the Covid countermeasure liability shield: The Dutch case may be able to bypass the ironclad liability shield granted through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and the PREP Act in the U.S., and a similar legal framework in the European Union.

As noted by pharmaceutical expert, independent researcher, and expert witness in the Dutch case, Sasha Latypova:

“In the civil court system, lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca) have faced near-universal dismissal. Litigants attempting to sue manufacturers for adverse events, failure to warn, design defects, or deceptive marketing have found the federal courts to be deaf, blind and unreceptive. The PREP Act preemption is interpreted broadly to cover all aspects of the product’s lifecycle, from design to marketing.”

What is the intrigue behind this case?

Another noteworthy event, with potentially serious impact on the outcome of this case, happened since the case was brought in 2023:

Francis Boyle, the most prominent expert witness originally on the case, died unexpectedly on January 30, 2025, at age 74, just twenty days after agreeing to testify.

More information:

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