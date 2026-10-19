Shannon Joy

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Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Oct 20

Debbie and I a in Amsterdam, will see you shortly!😁

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Big E's avatar
Big E
Oct 19

Thank you for your courage. And for the charming video too!

Ignore the trolls.

Be safe. Be valiant. Be successful.

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