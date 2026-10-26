Bill Gates On Trial!! Exclusive With Shannon Joy On THE NETHERLANDS Trial & MORE!

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We discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Peter Schiff: The Inflation Bomb

The cost of Halloween candy spiked 71% in 5 years: https://nypost.com/2026/10/08/lifestyle/the-cost-of-halloween-candy-spiked-71-in-5-years-consider-these-boo-dget-swaps/

“Black October” Crisis Averted?

WW3 fears explode as Pentagon plans for ‘90 days without power’: https://www.themirror.com/news/us-news/ww3-fears-explode-pentagon-plans-2084204

Jared Kushner Threatens to Sue Over Damning Phone Hack Report: https://newrepublic.com/post/217052/jared-kushner-threatens-sue-phone-hack-report

Protests Sweep Across Europe: https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/oct/24/france-demonstrations-police-macron-italy-albania-belgium-spain-ukraine-russia-europe-latest-news

Defence Secretary urges British public to be ready for war within 1,000 days: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/defence-secretary-british-public-war-37808587

The Netherlands Case: TheNetherlandsCase.com

THE NETHERLANDS Case Press Conference LIVE:

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