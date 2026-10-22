Shannon Joy

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
Oct 22

English captions are on the YouTube feed. I can’t post the link here. But it is called “The Narrative on Trial Live Stream”

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Audrey Roumiguiere's avatar
Audrey Roumiguiere
Oct 22

I can’t get it in English—what am I doing wrong?

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