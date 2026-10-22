🚨🚨Starting NOW. I am LIVE in Leeuwarden, Netherlands #BillGatesOnTrial Official LIVESTREAM: October 22, 2026 🚨🚨
WATCH LIVE ON TWITTER:
Fiona Rose Diamond@CoviLeaks
🚨THE NETHERLANDS CASE, LIVE HEARING!!🚨 🔥COURT HEARING IN REAL TIME ENGLISH🔥 youtube.com/live/dhZgqykLu…
youtube.com
The Narrative on Trial Live Stream
11:28 AM · Oct 22, 2026 · 428 Views
1 Reply · 13 Reposts · 16 Likes
**The official livestream with ENGLISH captions link for the court hearing: WATCH LIVE HERE: https://streams.nfgd.nl/livestream-coronazaak-22-oktober-2026
Please SHARE!!!
Shannon Joy
UPDATE: Opening statements have been made:
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨LIVE #BillGatesOnTrial ... Attorney Peter Stassen just made a GROUNDBREAKING assertion in court🚨🚨 To paraphrase: 'The Great Reset (written by the WEF organization) is Mein Kampf 2.0 - it was detailed guidance for 21st Century Global Fascism. 400 cities, local, state &…
11:55 AM · Oct 22, 2026 · 1.1K Views
3 Replies · 33 Reposts · 78 Likes
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨#BillGatesOnTrial - Attorney Peter Stassen in his opening statement: ✅The defendants have committed unlawful conduct and negligence violating Dutch law and the Nuremberg Code and amounts to genocide. ✅The entire COVID 19 'official narrative' is on trial and it has been…
Fiona Rose Diamond @CoviLeaks
🚨THE NETHERLANDS CASE, LIVE HEARING!!🚨 🔥COURT HEARING IN REAL TIME ENGLISH🔥 https://t.co/RdrtTKWQy9
12:14 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 562 Views
1 Reply · 15 Reposts · 23 Likes
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨#BillGatesOnTrial - The attorney representing the Dutch government asserts the 'Poor Baby Bureaucrat' defense saying they are VICTIMS of hate speech and mean statements. 🚨🚨 Not responsible whatsoever for the massive amounts of vaccine injury and death and the shots are…
Fiona Rose Diamond @CoviLeaks
🚨THE NETHERLANDS CASE, LIVE HEARING!!🚨 🔥COURT HEARING IN REAL TIME ENGLISH🔥 https://t.co/RdrtTKWQy9
12:24 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 459 Views
1 Reply · 11 Reposts · 15 Likes
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨#BillGatesOnTrial - The attorney representing Albert Bourla and Pfizer asks for dismissal of the case.🚨 ✅Says there is no evidence that there is a causal relationship between the injuries of the plaintiffs and his promotion of the COVID vaccine. ✅Also invoked the ‘Poor…
12:34 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 259 Views
2 Replies · 8 Reposts · 14 Likes
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨#BillGatesOnTrial - The attorney representing Bill Gates in his opening statement:🚨🚨 ✅Bill Gates has nothing to do with the ‘Gates Foundation’ which has been called into question, was founded by him and bears his name. ✅No unlawful conducts from BILL GATES. ✅No causal…
12:45 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 246 Views
3 Replies · 5 Reposts · 5 Likes
UPDATE: 10am ET Peter Stassen answers the judges questions:
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨LIVE #BillGatesOnTrial: Peter Stassen answering the judges questions: The judges MUST read and consider the VOLUMES of evidence and source documentation provided by the expert witnesses. This is a critical point because the EVIDENCE backs up the assertions made <that COVID…
2:05 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 187 Views
1 Reply · 3 Reposts · 5 Likes
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨LIVE #BillGatesOnTrial: Peter Stassen answering the judges questions: This case is not about ‘safe and effective’ vaccines - it is about the deployment of military countermeasures <BIOWEAPONS by legal definition> in the form of shots. The public was purposefully deceived.…
1:58 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 307 Views
1 Reply · 4 Reposts · 9 Likes
Shannon Joy@ShannonJoyRadio
🚨🚨LIVE #BillGatesOnTrial: Dutch Judges are now considering the plaintiffs testimony regarding their COVID vaccine injuries and reasoning for taking the shots - they are saying they were coerced and based their decision to take the COVID shots on falsified information that the…
1:55 PM · Oct 22, 2026 · 466 Views
3 Replies · 7 Reposts · 18 Likes
English captions are on the YouTube feed. I can’t post the link here. But it is called “The Narrative on Trial Live Stream”
I can’t get it in English—what am I doing wrong?