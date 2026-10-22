🚨🚨Starting NOW. I am LIVE in Leeuwarden, Netherlands #BillGatesOnTrial Official LIVESTREAM: October 22, 2026 🚨🚨

WATCH LIVE ON TWITTER:





**The official livestream with ENGLISH captions link for the court hearing: WATCH LIVE HERE: https://streams.nfgd.nl/livestream-coronazaak-22-oktober-2026



Please SHARE!!!

Shannon Joy

UPDATE: Opening statements have been made:

UPDATE: 10am ET Peter Stassen answers the judges questions: