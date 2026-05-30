Billionaire Bug Out! Tech Fascists Are Fleeing To Bunkers. With Guest Jeff Berwick.

I love it when the billionaire get squirrelly ...

Means a revolution is brewing.

I’m thrilled to welcome back one of the most fearless voices in the liberty movement: Jeff Berwick — founder of The Dollar Vigilante, creator of Anarchapulco, free market advocate and relentless truth-teller who’s been calling out the coming collapse for over a decade.

Jeff doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

Every week in his super popular, freestyle ‘walk & talks’ he’s exposing false flags, breaking down the latest forever war psyop, warning about the accelerating financial reset, and reminding us what real freedom looks like and showing us how to survive and thrive even in ‘the worst of times’.

Today we’re going to discuss the billionaire bugout, the real motives behind endless wars and “global power restructuring”, why the system is accelerating toward controlled demolition and how to protect yourself (and your wealth) as the dollar empire crumbles.

The eternal battle of Good vs. Evil playing out in real time and we all need to be clear eyed and AWAKE if we are going to survive! If you’re tired of the UNIPARTY, the mainstream ‘left-right’ media narrative and are ready for raw, no-holds-barred analysis, this is the episode you don’t want to miss.

Buckle up everyone today’s show is unfiltered, uncensored, and unafraid!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/@shannonjoyshow/streams

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SJ Show Notes & Top Articles:

Jeff Berwick On The Trump Cult:

Locals BEAT DOWN The Data Centers In Andover:

REPORT - The Billionaires Bug Out:

Canada’s Assisted Suicide Program Is Out Of Control: https://nationalpost.com/news/ontario-man-dies-of-maid-after-being-assessed-outside-tim-hortons

The Trump Pump And Dumps:

ED DOWD On The Great Takjng:

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