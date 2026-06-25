Broken Medicine - Americans Don’t Trust Their Doctors Anymore. W/ Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The reality of the situation is this:

Our government and medical institutions severely abused the American population (mentally and physically) during the COVID lockdowns of 2020 &2021. Many were injured and have died as a result of the military countermeasures which were deployed by both the Trump & Biden Administrations.

We have never had an admission of complicity or any resolution on this matter despite the promotion of RFK to HHS. This has permanently destroyed trust in nearly every institution but most drastically the institutions of health.

We discuss this today and more in a critical conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

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SJ Show Notes:

Was COVID Actually Mass Poisoning?

Please Support Cody - Urgent Need For Vaccine Injured Boy: https://www.givesendgo.com/Amothersanthem

JP Sears: Meet Peter Thiel:

The Pandemic Plan Needs to be Torn Up: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-pandemic-plan-needs-to-be-torn-up/

Gloves OFF - Tucker Goes After Trump In Shocking New Video:

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