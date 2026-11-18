Yesterday the lid came off a clean pay-to-play operation in the influencer space.

Investigations from The Midas Project and others revealed that more than eighty right-wing and MAGA creators on X were likely paid—often without clear disclosure—to push pro-AI industry talking points, including strong support for Nvidia’s advanced chip sales to China.

The campaigns ran through firms like Urban Legend and tied into AI-industry dark-money groups connected to David Sacks and the broader tech-policy network. The strategy was straightforward: manufacture the appearance that the MAGA base was fully on board with selling high-end chips to China, even as some Republican lawmakers pushed back. Identical language and coordinated posts turned “independent” voices into spokespeople for corporate interests.

This is exactly the kind of story Leah Files has been built to dissect.

For two decades she worked as a financial analyst and contractor supporting the intelligence community before deciding the most useful thing she could do was start publishing what the money actually shows. That approach already put her in the middle of a fascinating public fight with Shawn Ryan and Candace Owens.

The Nvidia revelations and the Shawn Ryan exchanges illustrate the same underlying problem: when advertising relationships, investments, and access start dictating the conversation, “independent media” can quietly become something else.

Today Leah walks through the pay-to-play campaigns, her account of the Shawn Ryan situation, what the filings and posting patterns reveal, and why following the money remains one of the few reliable ways to see past the narrative.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Ed Dowd On The Coming Chaos - Pay Attention But NEVER Fear:

Follow The Money: The Names Behind America’s Surveillance State:

PAY TO PLAY Scam - The Midas Project Report:

The Glacier Privacy Scam:

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