Bypassing US Immunity: Shannon Joy on the Landmark Netherlands Vaccine Injury Case

“Shannon Joy joins Stew to break down the unprecedented civil court action dragging Bill Gates and Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla into the hot seat. Discover how this landmark case bypasses corrupt American liability shields to demand true financial accountability for vaccine injuries.”

Interview originally posted on the Stew Peters Network

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