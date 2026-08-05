Could Shocking Perez Hilton Video Suggest Pharmacological Poisoning? W/Jeff Berwick

“GLP-1s, SSRIs, and Covid vaccines did that to Perez Hilton.” ~ Toby Rogers

COVID expert and medical historian Toby Rogers posted this regarding the horrifying video of celebrity influencer Perez Hilton engaging in grotesque self harm last night.

It’s worth considering.

Today we are joined by independent culture correspondent Jeff Berwick to discuss this and more.

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SJ Show Notes:

PragerU Co-Founder Dennis Prater Defends Animated Kiddie Porn:

Mike Adams On mRNA Poisoning:

Glenn Beck: We Need To Wait TEN YEARS To Finally See The Trump Plan To Victory:

Alex Jones: The Same System Used Against Us During COVID Is Being Deployed With The Iran War:

Bret Weinstein - Something Is At War With Us:

Tucker Carlson announces that the United States government may be preparing to arrest him through a CIA criminal referral:

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