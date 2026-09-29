🚨Yesterday, heart-wrenching & GUTTING testimony was given by the family members of American citizens who were brutally tortured to death by COVID Kill Protocols. 🚨
Doctors and nurses abused and tormented the patients and families while hospital systems cashed in on hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts for following the kill orders which were con…
COVID Kill Protocols, Crimes Against Humanity & The Ron Johnson Hearing
The COVID kill protocols described yesterday were military crimes against humanity. They were deployed under President Donald Trump and continued under President Joe Biden.
🚨Yesterday, heart-wrenching & GUTTING testimony was given by the family members of American citizens who were brutally tortured to death by COVID Kill Protocols. 🚨