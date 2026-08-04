Crooked Markets & Economic Demolition. The US Of Criminal Cartels. W/Peter Schiff

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“Something is at war with us” ~ Brett Weinstein

A recent thread from Bret Weinstein laid out precisely what many independents (myself included) have been screaming into the wilderness for the past 6 years. COVID was not ‘mismanagement’ in the fog of war … it was orchestrated collapse using psychological warfare, designed for plunder and power.

“Something is at war with us, “us” being regular citizens who want things to work and to be left alone. We’re slow to react because we think in terms of nations. Our enemies are mafias that wear our governments like a cloak to defeat our eyes, and fly our flags to disarm our minds. These hidden mafias partner in ways that nations wouldn’t, and they fight over things we don’t expect, because they aren’t nations. They don’t care about us, or our national identities, except as tools. Tools that are valuable, but in the end, disposable.”

Similarly, I do not believe that our current economic situation, the Iran War and resulting collapse is the result of mismanagement or stupidity. I believe it is controlled demolition on purpose to achieve a wider and quite sinister global agenda.

Today we will discuss this and more with the great economist Peter Schiff.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Jesse Columbo: As Bond Prices Fall - Expect Sharp Increases In Oil, Precious Metal & Bond Yields: https://kingworldnews.com/this-surprise-will-be-wildly-bullish-for-gold-silver-prices/

Bret Weinstein - Something Is At War With Us:

Peter Schiff: Truth Social - The Latest Trump Grift: https://www.webull.com/news/15242647368983552

Bessent To Bail Out The Yen: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-08-03/bessent-seeks-fed-help-in-defending-yen-in-unusual-call?taid=6a711416142a0e000189b363&utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

Tucker Carlson announces that the United States government may be preparing to arrest him through a CIA criminal referral:

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