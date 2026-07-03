Death Of The UNIPARTY! Tucker Carlson Says He’s Launching A Third Party

I am all for the crack up of the FAKE Uniparty system.

But is a third political party really going solve anything?

We discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

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SJ Show Notes:

Tucker Carlson says he’s starting a new political party after break with Trump and GOP: https://nypost.com/2026/07/01/us-news/tucker-carlson-says-hes-starting-a-new-political-party-after-break-with-trump-and-gop/

Israel Is Building Concentration Camps: Israeli Plan to Herd Palestinians Into Controlled “Shelters” to Begin “Within A Matter of Weeks”

The Trump Plunder: His net worth has nearly TRIPLED since taking office.

Trump is blatantly laundering taxpayer money set aside for the 250th birthday celebration:

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