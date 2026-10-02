DEMOCIDE Via COVID Protocol. FULL UNEDITED 4-HOUR Ron Johnson Hospital Hearing

This is the most important story of our lifetime and we CANNOT forget how our own government abused us,

Today we play the FULL, UNEDITED 4-hour Senate roundtable Sen. Ron Johnson held on Monday: “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People.” Patients. Families. Doctors. Nurses.

You will hear firsthand accounts of isolation, coercion, forced remdesivir, vents without consent, “you’re going to die” speeches, and hospital protocols that treated unvaccinated Americans like they were already dead.

This is the unedited and uninterrupted full record they hoped would never see the light of day.

This is not left.

This is not right.

This is what happened inside the hospitals.

Share this with anyone who still thinks “the hospitals did their best.”WATCH LIVE on Rumble.

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