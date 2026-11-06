Democrat BETRAYAL Incoming? Are The Epstein Files & Impeachment Off The Table?

“I’m going to work with the Democrats.” ~Trump

From The Patriot Voice: @TPV_John

I personally think MAGA is in for one hell of a shock…

They think the Democrats are going to aggressively go after and investigate Trump and his family after taking both House and Senate control…Now, that could happen, but I believe it would be theatrical.

I personally think a deal has been made.

I think that Trump is going to do literally everything in his power to appease the Democrats and you are going to see a kind of “unity” government form that is VERY AGGRESSIVE about moving forward the Technocratic NWO surveillance state, war with Iran, and ultimately the destruction of the Constitutional Republic.

The American people are about to bear an unbelievable authoritarian assault, and it will come from BOTH sides of the aisle.

We will get the “best of both worlds” so to speak…ULTRA Zionism & Bolshevism.

The fact that Jeffries and Kushner met secretly months before the midterms, not only shows that Trump KNEW what was going to happen and more than likely orchestrated the outcome, which is evident by the way he was acting up until the midterms (talking about asses, and striking Iran the night before) but it tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about what the ultimate plan is moving forward…

They will be working TOGETHER.

This was thoroughly PLANNED out, to a tee.

Agenda 2030 & Israel doesn’t care about red or blue.

We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Jared Kushner and Hakeem Jeffries Meet Privately: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/08/23/us/politics/jeffries-kushner-private-meeting.html

MAHA Candidates Lose Most Midterm Races: https://wisevoter.com/world/us/2026/11/04/maha-candidates-lose-most-midterm-races

Data Centers LOSE BIG In Midterms: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-industry/data-centers-were-some-of-the-biggest-losers-in-last-nights-us-midterm-elections/

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

2026 election: Marxism/socialism or fascism/nationalism – No difference: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-election-marxism-socialism-or-fascism-nationalism-no-difference/

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