Democrat No-Shows Kill Hegseth Impeachment & Michael Yon On Political Kayfabe

The UNIPARTY in action.

Eleven Democrats were no-shows for the Hegseth impeachment vote which killed the passage. This is more proof that the UNIPARTY is in full control of Washington DC and my analysis of the Jeffries-Kushner grand deal and Rosemary’s Political Demon Baby was spot on.

From The Hormuz Letter:

BREAKING: The 11 House Democrats who missed the vote that killed Thomas Massie’s Hegseth impeachment resolution have all received significant pro-Israel AIPAC money in Congress. Just seven of them voting against the referral motion would have flipped the 211-204 result.

Haley Stevens (MI): $15.9M

Laura Gillen (NY): $551K

Marilyn Strickland (WA): $371K

Steven Horsford (NV): $214K

Nancy Pelosi (CA): $166K

Julia Brownley (CA): $134K

Brittany Pettersen (CO): $125K

Lou Correa (CA): $80K

Frederica Wilson (FL): $39K

Melanie Stansbury (NM): $28K

Jonathan Jackson (IL): $21K

Haley Stevens is the highest AIPAC recipient in Congress.

We discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Kinjiro House: Michael and Masako Yon - Follow HERE: https://substack.com/@michaelyon

Rosemary’s Political Baby: https://shannonjoyradio.substack.com/p/rosemarys-political-baby-and-the?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Meet Amaryllis Fox The New Susie Wiles:

The Hegseth FLIP:

Sasha Latypova Interviews Dr. Mary Bowden:

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