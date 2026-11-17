Don’t wait until you’re sick to wish you were prepared. Be prepared before you need it. Get your Medical Emergency Kit. Visit www.twc.health/joy and use code JOY to Save $30 Off + Free Shipping. USA Residents Only 🇺🇸

Today Dr. Peter McCullough delivers an urgent warning: the true mass-death event facing the public is not World War III, nuclear strikes, or a cyber collapse—it could be Moderna’s newly rolled-out mRNA flu shot, Flusiva (mFLUSIVA).

Drawing on his team’s reanalysis of the FDA’s own clinical trial data, McCullough lays out the stark risk-benefit numbers. Roughly 5,000 people must receive Flusiva to theoretically prevent one flu hospitalization.

That “benefit” comes at the documented cost of thousands of adverse reactions, hundreds of disabling Grade 3 systemic events, and excess unexplained deaths compared with a standard flu shot. Grade 3 reactions were over six times more frequent; unexplained deaths were more than double.

Early VAERS reports already describe sudden inability to walk, vision loss, cardiac arrhythmias, and hospitalizations—patterns familiar from the COVID mRNA shots.McCullough also ties the warning to the platform itself. The same mRNA technology shown in a real patient to still produce spike protein more than three years after a Pfizer COVID injection is now being used for flu and RSV.

There is no reliable “off switch.” He argues this is not a seasonal vaccine upgrade but a gene-therapy product with an unfavorable profile that should never have been approved for widespread use in adults 50 and older.

The conversation cuts through official narratives of modest relative efficacy and places the focus where the data points: Flusiva as the active, ongoing threat to population health.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

BREAKING: Our FDA Data Reanalysis Demanding Market Withdrawal of Moderna’s mRNA Flu Shot Is Now PEER-REVIEWED and PUBLISHED:

Early VAERS reports of serious injuries/disabilities:

McCullough: “Unnecessary genetic shot without proven survival benefit”:

Peer-reviewed paper (Journal of Independent Medicine) — Hulscher, McCullough & Catanzaro: https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v02n05a07/

Support The SJ Sponsors:

Hedge against the incoming financial chaos with GOLD. Learn more at www.schiffgold.com/joy

Stay prepared for whatever comes next. Get 10% OFF your entire order on generators and more at The Satellite Phone Store — www.sat123.com/joy with promo code JOY.

Ditch the GLP-1 injections! Feel Great by Unicity fuels your body’s natural GLP-1 with pure yerba mate + powerful fiber—making true intermittent fasting easy, sustainable, and side-effect free. No needles. No pharma dependency. Just real metabolic freedom, steady energy, and lasting results. Join the natural revolution at www.shannonjoyhealth.com and finally Feel Great the way God designed!

HUGE discounts on the BEST tallow on the market! Welcome to the The North Idaho Tallow Company as amazing new sponsors of the SJ Show! Go to www.idahotallow.com/joy for 40% off and FREE shipping.

Don’t wait until you’re sick to wish you were prepared. Be prepared before you need it. Get your Medical Emergency Kit. Visit www.twc.health/joy and use code JOY to Save $30 Off + Free Shipping. USA Residents Only 🇺🇸

For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com

Unlock 50% Off Nutronics Deer Antler Velvet For Women and Men! Click HERE for the savings! https://www.nutronicslabs.com/products/mans-edge-natural-testosterone-booster?ref=joy