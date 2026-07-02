FLOCK OFF! Americans Rage Against The Surveillance State - With Derrick Broze.

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Across America, a revolt is underway against one of the largest surveillance networks Flock Safety’s AI-powered license plate readers—tens of thousands of them—track vehicles nationwide, feeding data into a searchable database accessible to thousands of agencies with minimal oversight.

What began as a tool for stolen cars and missing persons has sparked intense backlash.