From Bernays To MK Ultra -Are Americans The Most Mind Controlled Population EVER?

How do we go from a ‘Weekend At Bernies’ corpse as a president to a WWF wrestler with maniacal, unhinged psychopath vibes? From drunken Democrats as candidates in local elections to Republican fembots as press secretaries and presidential advisors … it all seems to be slipping away and BOTH parties seems to be devolving into insanity and dragging us along with them!

Personally? I think we accept these absurdities because our minds have been melted after 70 years of coordinated, mass manipulation and today we will explore the history of mass manipulation on the SJ Show - starting with Bernays.

Edward Bernays is widely regarded as the father of modern propaganda, laying the intellectual foundation for the idea that populations can and should be guided through subtle, sophisticated manipulation rather than raw force. His techniques of engineering consent were absorbed by governments, intelligence agencies, and media institutions.

Those ideas later found concrete expression in programs such as Operation Paperclip—which brought Nazi scientists into the American security state—and the CIA’s MKUltra experiments exploring chemical and psychological methods of behavioral control. In the decades since, and especially after 9/11 and the COVID era, these methods have become more open and institutionalized.

Coordinated narratives, narrative enforcement, and large-scale consent manufacturing by government agencies, legacy media, and tech platforms have accelerated. This episode examines whether the American public has become the most thoroughly propagandized population in the world and what that means for truth, autonomy, and self-government.

Tune in live as we connect the dots between the collapsing consumer reality and the bigger forces reshaping money, health, and power.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Current Conditions Index Hits All Time Record LOW:

Broad Central Bank Demand For Gold & Silver Points To Structural Shift To A Gold Backed Economy:

The Covid Reckoning That Never Came: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-covid-reckoning-that-never-came/

Updated CDC Recommendations for Pregnant Women Enrages MAHA: https://www.cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/planning-for-pregnancy.html

Mike Adams: The Global Depopulation Agenda:

https://naturalnews.com/2026-10-05-why-globalists-are-killing-us-before-revolt.html

Bill Gates Predicting Bio-Terror Attack & Cyber Attacks:

The Techno Fascist NERD Psychos:

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