Gates & Bourla ON TRIAL For COVID Vaccine Crimes In Netherlands! W/Fiona Diamond

Bill Gates.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Secretary General of Nato Mark Rutte.

The Dutch State.

17 defendants.

One extraordinary legal battle.

“Censorship is the tribute vice pays to virtue, and the confession by power that it is afraid of the truth.”

A landmark Dutch civil lawsuit seeking personal accountability for the coordinated, malicious global Covid-19 project; injections that are indistinguishable from bioweapons; and the coercion, censorship and propaganda that harmed us all - jabbed and unjabbed - brought by 7 Pfizer ‘vaccine’ injured plaintiffs, 2 of whom are now dead. ~ @CoviLeaks

“This is now the LARGEST GENOCIDE of the world’s population EVER. Covid-19 and the injections were a military biological weapon system ... it’s a satanic mind-bending system”. ~ Dutch attorney, Peter Stassen, Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

Bill Gates has not learned his lesson. And because he hasn’t been held to account for his crimes (along with many others) he is doubling down and expanding his ‘Misery Market’ and ‘Pandemic For Profit’ models to emerging tech and AI.

Here’s the bottom line: if we do not hold them to account they will eventually kill or maim us all (after extracting as much profit as possible from our decaying bodies and the bodies of our children). We have unleashed a beast and unfortunately we now have to beat it back if we hope to be free.

Today I am joined by UK advocate and fierce defender of liberty and human rights, Fiona Rose Diamond. Fiona and I are joining a team of over 50 researchers, journalists, influencers and experts in the Netherlands next week to cover the crime of the century and the battle for justice for humanity.

This is everything.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

The Netherlands Documentary:

Support Fiona HERE: Donate: http://buymeacoffee.com/thenarrativeontrial

2026 midterms: ‘Christians’ need to be more serpent, less dove: https://www.stridentconservative.com/election-2024-christian-conservatives-need-to-be-more-serpent-less-dove/

David Icke Banned In 30 Countries:

Bill Gates Predicting Bio-Terror Attack & Cyber Attacks:

Mike Adams - CBDC Incoming:

The Tech Psychos Exposed In Less Than 3 Minutes:

The Netherlands Case: TheNetherlandsCase.com

Support The SJ Sponsors:

Stay prepared for whatever comes next. Get 10% OFF your entire order on generators and more at The Satellite Phone Store — www.sat123.com/joy with promo code JOY.

Ditch the GLP-1 injections! Feel Great by Unicity fuels your body’s natural GLP-1 with pure yerba mate + powerful fiber—making true intermittent fasting easy, sustainable, and side-effect free. No needles. No pharma dependency. Just real metabolic freedom, steady energy, and lasting results. Join the natural revolution at www.shannonjoyhealth.com and finally Feel Great the way God designed!

HUGE discounts on the BEST tallow on the market! Welcome to the The North Idaho Tallow Company as amazing new sponsors of the SJ Show! Go to www.idahotallow.com/joy for 40% off and FREE shipping.

Don’t wait until you’re sick to wish you were prepared. Be prepared before you need it. Get your Medical Emergency Kit. Visit www.twc.health/joy and use code JOY to Save $30 Off + Free Shipping. USA Residents Only 🇺🇸

For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com

Unlock 50% Off Nutronics Deer Antler Velvet For Women and Men! Click HERE for the savings! https://www.nutronicslabs.com/products/mans-edge-natural-testosterone-booster?ref=joy

x`