Idaho mother of vaccine injured twins who died indicted & jailed for MURDER!

This is a horrifying development, especially considering the fact that the mother, Andrea Shaw is a key witness in a massive RICO case against the American Academy of Pediatrics relating to childhood vaccine injuries and deaths.

The first of it’s kind lawsuit launched by Children’s Health Defense claims:

“The same pharmaceutical conglomerates that serve as enterprise participants in manufacturing childhood vaccines have systematically acquired companies treating the chronic conditions those vaccines cause, creating a closed-loop system that financializes childhood illness,” the complaint states.” s that serve as enterprise participants in manufacturing childhood vaccines have systematically acquired companies treating the chronic conditions those vaccines cause, creating a closed-loop system that financializes childhood illness,” the complaint states.”

This case was launched in January 2026 and eight months later, one of the star witnesses is in jail and indicted on murder charges.

What is going on here?

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Police: Investigation Still ‘Active’ 8 Months After Idaho Twins Died Following Vaccinations:

Idaho Twins Case Takes Stunning Turn: Murder Charges Force Reassessment of High-Profile Vaccine Death Claims: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/idaho-twins-case-takes-stunning-turn-murder-charges-force-reassessment-of-high-profile-vaccine-death-claims-9b82acbc

Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-rico-lawsuit-against-aap-fraudulent-vaccine-safety-claims/

Cuba Blackouts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/cuba-faces-another-island-wide-blackout-as-fuel-reserve-dwindles-and-aging-grid-crumbles

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