Inflation Nation - Prices Skyrocket As COVID Residual Impact Settles In

Things are not getting better.

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SJ Show Notes:

Peter Schiff - Consumer Confidence Plummets Again: https://www.schiffgold.com/commentaries/consumer-confidence-declines-again-gold-over-4000

Court orders discovery in Blumenthal’s case against US govt, recognizes Fourth Amendment violations: https://thegrayzone.com/2026/07/30/court-blumenthals-us-fourth-amendment-violations/

Michael Yon - We Must SAY NO To The Draft:

Trump Doesn’t Care About Midterms: https://www.axios.com/2026/08/02/trump-gop-control-midterms-investigations?utm_campaign=mrf-utm_campaign=editorial&utm_source=x&utm_medium=owned_social&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&mrfcid=202608026a6434c2b1cb157bb86f7b36

How COVID Destroyed Society: https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/bars-bowling-alleys-movie-theaters-090000273.html

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