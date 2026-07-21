Injections Of Mass Destruction. Mass Vaccination, & Mass Death. W/Dr. James Thorpe

I have often said that the Medical Industrial Complex and mass vaccination in particular would likely be the #1 cause of human death and suffering in the 21st Century if anyone ever bothered to study it.

The mainstream news media will report breathlessly on gang violence, gun violence, global warming, terror attacks, illegal immigration, the big bad Russians, the big bad Chinese, WWIII, nuclear war, the next pandemic etc etc etc …

Yet they will never talk about the violence committed abasing humans for profit in hospitals and doctors offices across the world.

Dr. James Thorpe has been a beacon of truth throughout the dark days of COVID 19 lockdowns and he is about to release his new book ‘In God We Heal’ in August. Today will will tackle the most important health headlines of the day with a doctor who is actually interested in HEALING … not the bottom line.

Follow Dr. Thorpe on Twitter HERE: James Thorp MD

Check out his website HERE:

https://drjamesthorp.com

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WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

‘Blood clots surge like never before…’: Dr McCullough & Dr. James Thorpe Testify On mRNA COVID Vaccines: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/blood-clots-surge-like-never-before-dr-mcculloughs-chilling-revelations-on-mrna-covid-vaccines/videoshow/132000135.cms

Mass Vaccination Could Potentially Contaminate Blood Supply:

Half of SIDS Cases Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination, Former Police Detective Says: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/half-sids-cases-occurred-within-48-hours-vaccination-former-police-detective/?utm_id=20260708

The Tate Pimps Hire Epstein’s Attorney Roy Black: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/20/us/andrew-tristan-tate-brothers-hearing.html

Pre-Sale for Dr. Thorpe’s New Book - ‘In God We HEAL’

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