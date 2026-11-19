The POLYCRISIS: War, Economic & Infrastructure Collapse Loom Like A Black Cloud.

Something definitely seems to be coming but the timing and extent are unclear. Will it be real or synthetic? Iran, Rogue AI or our own government? The headlines are screaming doom and gloom … but it’s our job to keep calm and carry on.

Ed Dowd said it best:

“Preparedness is rational. What is not useful is letting the news cycle colonize your attention and your peace. Anxiety is not a strategy. Constant scanning for the next outage or the next warning is a tax on your life. The bible has an instruction that is older and clearer than any government pamphlet:

Matthew 6:34 (NIV): “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

Live in the present moment as fully as you can. If you have faith in God then lean into it. Do the practical things that reduce your exposure. Then go about your work, your family, and the ordinary goods of life. The alternative of permitting distant risks to steal today is a form of self-inflicted damage that no adversary needs to inflict. Fear and anxiety are always an inside job.”

We discuss this and MORE today with preparedness expert Brett Miller!!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Critical Information On Home Power Systems:

Ed Dowd On The Coming Chaos - Pay Attention But NEVER Fear:

Politico Pimps Nick Fuentes: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2026/11/18/the-far-right-leaves-trump-behind-01172242

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