June 15: Panem et Circenses. Does Trump’s UFC Circus Signal The End Of The Empire?

The ruling class is corrupt, predatory and tone-deaf.

And now, MAGA supporters are expressing anger, resentment and some evening talking about ‘extreme anxiety and panic attacks’ as the reality of today’s economic situation begins to set in.

This comes on the heels of a massive $60 million dollar birthday party that Donald Trump threw for himself on the front lawn of the White House. The lack of decorum, the mocking of our governmental system and the sheer madness of it all is a slap in the face of struggling Americans and it is becoming too much for some to bear.

We discuss this and more today on the SJ Show!

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SJ Show Notes & Links:

POST UFC Fight - Trump Approval Ratings Approach The Lowest In US History: https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/trump-authoritarian-cringe-weighing-down-094517469.html

RFK’s CDC To Award Pfizer $1.24 Billion For Child & Adult COVID Shots:

NYT - Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/10/magazine/trump-epstein-files-white-house-vance-doj.html

The COVID Coverup: Ron Johnson on newly released documents showing vaccine safety signals were hidden from the public:

Video Essay: The Top 7 Reasons ALL “Vaccines” Are a Massive Scam:



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