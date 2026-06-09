June 8: Trump’s Billionaire Welfare Queens.

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Today we explore how America’s poor and middle class are funding Trump’s kids, the mega-rich, tech fascists, Israel, and more.

They call it ‘stake holding’ when it’s actually a shakedown.

They call it a ‘backstop’ when it’s actually a bailout.

They call treason a ‘strategic partnership’… and war, peace.

It’s all so Orwellian it makes your head spin.

Sam Altman of Open AI is begging for another government handout while they hand out tiny “equity stakes” to the American people so we can all share in their trillion-dollar losses. Taxpayers as the ultimate bag holders.

We’re going to do a shallow dive on Jared Kushner whose billion dollar land deal is sparking a full scale revolt in Albania with an operation looks like Epstein Island 2.0.

The Pentagon just raised the espionage threat level from Israel to CRITICAL – they’re spying on Trump’s own negotiators with Iran while we’re supposed to be “partners.” And now the DC Uniparty is trying to ram Section 224 of the NDAA down our throats to lock America into permanent war funding and full military-industrial fusion with Israel.

Congressman Tom Massie just dropped the truth bomb: withhold one week of Israeli military funding and the Iran war ends tomorrow. But Speaker Mike Johnson looks straight into the camera and says with a straight face… ‘We are not at war.’

Orwellian. Gaslighting. And it’s happening on our dime while American families are struggling.

This is the ultimate billionaire welfare scam – and today we’re naming names, showing receipts, and telling the truth the corporate media and both parties don’t want you to hear.

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SJ Show Notes & Top Articles:

Meet Jared Kushner:

OpenAI is once again seeking a government bailout: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/sam-altman-pushes-plan-backdoor-government-backstop-handing-out-small-equity-stake

Pentagon Sees Growing Espionage Threat From Israel: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/06/us/politics/pentagon-sees-growing-espionage-threat-from-israel.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share

Israel To Use Section 224 Of NDAA To Bind US To Permanent War Funding roguehttps://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jun/05/congress-us-israel-legislation

Insta-Peace: Tom Massie Says Withholding One Week Of Israeli Military Funding Would End The Iran War:

Orwellian! Mike Johnson ‘We Are Not At War”

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