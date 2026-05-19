Live Election Day Coverage - Thomas Massie Primary, 4th District Northern Kentucky

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Thank you Zim, Mavis And Justice For All, Mark Eshleman, Lora Lee Walker, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.