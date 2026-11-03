Midterm Mayhem - Today Is A Referendum On Trump But Can We TRUST The Results?

Midterm Madness has arrived!

Voters are heading to the polls in an election being sold as a full-blown referendum on Donald Trump, but with false choices, accusations of rigged machines, institutional capture and total chaos all around us, the bigger question is staring us in the face:

Can we even trust the results?

And should they REALLY matter?

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WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Midterm Madness - Trump Says He’ll Move To Israel When He’s Finished With America:

Video of Woman Accusing Trump of Sexual Abuse From Age 8 Goes Viral: ‘You’ve Hurt So Many Children’: https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/woman-accuses-trump-childhood-sexual-abuse-age-eight-video-1829696

Dr. Larissa Portnoff Statement:

Follow The Money: The Tech Billionaires Behind The Surveillance State:

Video Summary Of Leah Files Tech Billionaire Expose:

House Democrats Issue Resolution LIMITING Taxpayer Bailouts For Tech Companies: https://prospect.org/2026/10/28/house-progressives-ai-bailout-anthropic-google/

Catherine Austin Fitts On Danny Jones: The BIG Picture Revealed:

Solari Report On Coming Clean - Building A Beautiful Life - https://solari.com/coming-clean/

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