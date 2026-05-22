Hey guys!

Check out this report from SJ contributor Nicholas Hulscher! More and more medical doctors are saying the potent antiviral characteristics of Ivermectin could provide strong protection against hantavirus. This is GREAT news and please scroll down for MORE on the miraculous healing properties of ivermectin! ~Shannon Joy

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Right now, The Wellness Company has some of the lowest prices in the country on Ivermectin – tablets, cream, and powerful combinations like Ivermectin + Mebendazole. This is your chance to get prepared with trusted, high-quality options for you and your family.

Ivermectin has a long, safe track record. It’s FDA-approved for parasitic infections, and the 1% Ivermectin cream is a game-changer for me, it absolutely obliterated my late onset rosacea, reducing redness, inflammation, and bumps where other treatments failed.

But the real excitement? Recent stories and studies are highlighting its broader potential. A major observational analysis showed an impressive clinical benefit rate with Ivermectin + Mebendazole in cancer patients – tumors regressing and disappearing in many cases. Dr. Peter McCullough and others are leading this charge, and even states are making it more accessible.

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We’ve heard the stories: families protecting themselves when the system failed during COVID, farmers who’ve used it safely for decades, and now renewed interest in its anti-inflammatory and potential anti-cancer properties.

Big Pharma doesn’t want you to have affordable, effective options. That’s why The Wellness Company makes it simple – no endless doctor visits, just real solutions for uncertain times.

Don’t get caught unprepared. Stock up now while the sale lasts. Your health freedom matters.

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Stay strong, stay informed,

Shannon Joy