Shannon Joy

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The WinePress
Oct 5

Be careful, Shannon, he should not be trusted. He is just another controlled politician.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/florida-governor-ron-desantis-passes

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/desantis-sends-florida-weapons-to

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