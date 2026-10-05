Last time it was COVID lockdown tyranny, this time it’s tech tyranny.

The same governor who refused lockdowns, school closures, forced vaccination and the public-private censorship machine during COVID now emerges as the highest profile opponent of the latest version of UNIPARTY endorsed tyranny … the techno-fascist surveillance state and rule via artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman told Politico’s Decoded that the world should “accept some bad things happening” for the benefits of AI, including hacks and scams, so long as the upside is larger and the technology stays widely available.

Ron DeSantis answered the same day: “And a handful of tech oligarchs get to make that decision for the rest of us? No dice.”

That reply is the latest in a month of lines drawn against the companies building the big brother, big tech stack.

On September 22 he rejected any federal bailout of AI firms after reporting that OpenAI and Anthropic had pressed Washington over security incidents: “Under no circumstances should the federal government force taxpayers to bail out AI companies. That is where this would lead.”

Six days later, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier asked a court to block OpenAI from developing new models without third-party guardrails and from offering ChatGPT to minors.

On September 30, after Jensen Huang rebranded data centers as “superintelligence factories,” DeSantis translated: “Superintelligence factories = surveillance centers.”

On October 1 he posted a report of deputies misusing Flock and vehicle-registration searches and wrote, “There is no telling how this data is being used, especially by the corporations.” On October 2 he called Anthropic’s outreach to religious leaders over AI personhood “very creepy.”

The posts sit on policy already signed.

In May he signed SB 484, which lets cities reject hyperscale data centers, bars utilities from shifting their power costs onto households, and limits their water use. In late August, FDOT ordered automated license-plate readers off state roads. DeSantis called the alternative a “digital AI surveillance state” and said a drive to Buc-ee’s is “none of the government’s damn business.”

The through-line is older: a 2021 social-media law, the 2023 Digital Bill of Rights, and a standing refusal to let Washington preempt state AI rules. The new fight is narrower and sharper. Who decides which harms the public must absorb, and who gets the data those systems collect?

Once again, Ron DeSantis is the lone warrior.

Let’s pray that other states follow his lead.

Sources:

• Politico, Altman interview

• Axios, Florida injunction request

• Data Center Dynamics, SB 484

• Fox Business, plate-reader order