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NUKE War Or FEAR Porn? Exclusive With Market Analyst Jack Gamble!

Video from Shannon Joy
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Shannon Joy

Hedge against the incoming financial chaos with GOLD. Learn more at www.schiffgold.com/joy

Tucker Carlson is launching the weekly news cycle with doomsday messaging about nuclear war with Iran.

He says it is imminent and ‘hundreds of millions’ could be killed, but many people are questioning his analysis and some are even beginning to openly mock the doomsday fear porn. They believe that the headlines about cyber attacks, grid collapse and impending global catastrophe are midterm election marketing designed to turn out an increasingly irritated Republican base.

In addition, the messaging is set against a backdrop of very REAL economic turmoil and a potential market crash as the tech bubble bursts. Today we will chat with Jack Gamble AKA ’Nobody Special’ about the insanity in the markets and MORE!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

JP Sears Mocks The Trump Cult:

COREWEAVE Exposed In 90 Seconds With Jack Gamble:

Guys Asks His AI Teacher How To Spell Seventeen:

Follow The Money: The Names Behind America’s Surveillance State:

The Leah Files
Follow The Money: The Names Behind America’s Surveillance State
Five years ago, the cameras watching American roads mostly belonged to local police departments, your tax and Medicaid records sat in separate agencies, and data centers used about 2% of the country’s electricity. Today a handful of private companies own the cameras, merge the records and are building AI data centers on military bases, and the governmen…
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a day ago · 269 likes · 52 comments · Leah

Week In Recap - Leah Files:

The Leah Files
SUNDAY DEBRIEF (Oct 25 - Nov 1): War Abroad and Votes at Home with T-Minus 2 Days Until Midterms
Israel voted Tuesday and neither bloc won a majority. Netanyahu’s coalition took 53 seats, Eisenkot’s opposition took 48, and the Arab parties hold the balance at 19, which means the country that is fighting a war in Gaza and sharing a war with the United States against Iran now faces weeks of coalition talks or the possibility of a fifth election in four years. The Iran war is on pause before the midterms, with Rubio saying Trump has not decided whether to resume strikes and Trump telling reporters the U.S. could hit what remains of Iran’s nuclear program in ten minutes. The Houthis kept hitting Saudi oil targets, Iran’s IRGC claimed more tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and Brent crude closed the week above $117. More than 50 million Americans have already voted, Democrats lead the generic ballot by more than eight points, and a federal judge barred the DOJ from threatening election workers after finding the administration likely violated the Voting Rights Act. Melania Trump brokered a localized ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, with trilateral talks now planned for November in Abu Dhabi. A Democratic congresswoman in Michigan crossed party lines to endorse the Republican Senate candidate two days before the midterms, and the DOJ filed a third criminal case against James Comey under seal. We are two days out, and the next 48 hours will be worth watching…
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a day ago · 40 likes · 6 comments · Leah

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy Is ‘Awake and Alert’ After Suffering a Stroke: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/01/us/politics/chris-murphy-stroke.html

Apocalyptic video shows fiery crater after deadly Florida plane crash: https://nypost.com/2026/11/02/us-news/apocalyptic-video-shows-fiery-crater-after-deadly-florida-plane-crash/

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