NUKE War Or FEAR Porn? Exclusive With Market Analyst Jack Gamble!

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Tucker Carlson is launching the weekly news cycle with doomsday messaging about nuclear war with Iran.

He says it is imminent and ‘hundreds of millions’ could be killed, but many people are questioning his analysis and some are even beginning to openly mock the doomsday fear porn. They believe that the headlines about cyber attacks, grid collapse and impending global catastrophe are midterm election marketing designed to turn out an increasingly irritated Republican base.

In addition, the messaging is set against a backdrop of very REAL economic turmoil and a potential market crash as the tech bubble bursts. Today we will chat with Jack Gamble AKA ’Nobody Special’ about the insanity in the markets and MORE!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

JP Sears Mocks The Trump Cult:

COREWEAVE Exposed In 90 Seconds With Jack Gamble:

Guys Asks His AI Teacher How To Spell Seventeen:

Follow The Money: The Names Behind America’s Surveillance State:

Week In Recap - Leah Files:

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy Is ‘Awake and Alert’ After Suffering a Stroke: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/01/us/politics/chris-murphy-stroke.html

Apocalyptic video shows fiery crater after deadly Florida plane crash: https://nypost.com/2026/11/02/us-news/apocalyptic-video-shows-fiery-crater-after-deadly-florida-plane-crash/

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