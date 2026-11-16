Seductive, deceptive and potentially demonic …

Over the weekend I saw the same pattern emerge again.

Powerful men who treat Christianity as a gateway brand asset and subject of mockery rather than a set of deeply held beliefs. Around them are a gaggle of producers and content creators who seem to coordinate their massive platforms to help them twist the message. Is this organic or is it a sophisticated PR operation?

Russell Brand, freshly convicted of rape and sexual assault, is still being platformed in some corners as a redeemed “truth-teller” whose conversion conveniently arrived after the allegations became public.

Nick Fuentes continues to position himself as the sharpest voice on the dissident right while trafficking in the same sexualized contempt for women that defines the Tate brothers. And the people rushing to defend or soft-pedal both keep pointing to Andrew Tate as proof that “masculine energy” is under attack.

This is not a revival. It is a political perversion of the faith.

Perverted faith is what remains when the cross is subordinated to the algorithm, the coalition, the money and the brand. It is the decision to adopt the language and appearance of Christianity while discarding its fundamental teaching regarding money, sex, power, repentance and forgiveness.

This episode examines that decision in real time—through Brand’s post-conviction positioning, Fuentes’s ongoing influence, and the stubborn refusal of some to separate themselves from the Andrew Tate pattern.

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Show Notes:

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