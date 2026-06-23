Peter Thiel’s Techno Sex Cult * Meet ‘Leonardo’ The License Plate Reader From Hell.

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Here’s a recent headline from Military.com “Don’t Like Car License Plate Readers Invading Your Privacy? It’s About To Get A Lot Worse” Leonardo’s SignalTrace links license plate data with RFID, Bluetooth, and device identifiers to build a trackable electronic fingerprint.

Surveillance cameras are being installed in cities, towns and villages across America as creepy tech fascists are revealed in the exclusive WIRED investigation on Peter Thiel’s ‘Dialog’ club.

We discuss this and more today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Record Percentage Of Central Banks Expect Gold Reserves To Increase In Next 12 Months: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/record-percentage-central-banks-expect-gold-reserves-increase-next-12-months

Don’t Like Car License Plate Readers Invading Your Privacy? It’s About To Get A Lot Worse: https://www.military.com/dont-like-car-license-plate-readers-invading-your-privacy-its-about-to-get-a-lot-worse

French domestic spy agency ditches Palantir for local rival, PM says: https://www.reuters.com/technology/france-invest-655-mln-ai-set-up-common-chatbot-all-state-services-2026-06-16/

Theo Von: Nobody Wants Data Centers:



Update On The Iran War:

How the Peter Thiel-Linked Dialog Club Secretly Ranks Its Members:

https://www.wired.com/story/how-peter-thiels-private-dialog-club-secretly-ranks-its-members/

Leak Exposes Members of Peter Thiel’s Secretive ‘Dialog’ Society:

https://www.wired.com/story/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/

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