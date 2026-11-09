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Post Midterm DC Shuffle. Rats Are Scurrying & Trump Is Triangulating

Video from Shannon Joy
Shannon Joy's avatar
Shannon Joy

Meet the new bosses … same as the old bosses.

The biggest news this week is the so-called ‘shake up’ in Washington DC as Trump fires Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff and replaces her with Stephen Miller, while admitting on 60 Minutes that he ‘probably deported too many illegals’ and that was why he lost the election among other things.

There is a lot to dissect here as Trump clearly triangulates (likely stemming from Jared Kushner’s secret meeting with Hakeem Jeffries in early August) and replaces one corrupt executive (Wiles) with an even MORE corrupt executive (Miller) based on Leah Files reporting which is attached below.

Is this just another case of new boss old boss?

We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Leah Files Sunday Debrief:

The Leah Files
SUNDAY DEBRIEF (Nov 1-8): Trump Lost Congress, Now He’s Doubling Down.
Democrats took back the House and the Senate on Tuesday, and the size of the win caught both parties off guard. Democrats flipped more than 40 House seats and at least seven Senate seats, giving them unified control of Congress for the first time since 2022. Republicans lost ground in every region of the country, and the recriminations started before the last ballots were counted. Trump called the results a "giant step back in History," fired his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles by Friday, and replaced her with Stephen Miller (if you haven’t seen my follow the money on Stephen Miller, it was posted today so go check it out…
Read more
a day ago · 113 likes · 9 comments · Leah

CIA Central Casting: The Means Episode:

Debbie Lerman's Substack
CIA Central Casting: The Means Episode
Casey and Calley Means are a brother-sister duo who emerged from obscurity into the national spotlight almost overnight, with an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast in August 2024 that, according to Apple, was the “Most Shared Podcast Episo…
Read more
2 years ago · 1012 likes · 467 comments · Debbie Lerman

WHO OWNS THE NEW CHIEF OF STAFF? A FOLLOW THE MONEY ON STEPHEN MILLER:

The Leah Files
WHO OWNS THE NEW CHIEF OF STAFF? A FOLLOW THE MONEY ON STEPHEN MILLER
On Friday, December 19, 2025, Katie Miller bought up to $1 million of stock in xAI, Elon Musk’s private artificial intelligence company. Ordinary investors couldn’t buy it. The next business day, the Pentagon announced it was putting xAI’s chatbot in front of 3 million military and civilian personnel…
Read more
2 days ago · 892 likes · 74 comments · Leah

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection
The midterms delivered what a handful of clear-eyed observers had been flagging for months: a decisive Democratic sweep that handed them the Senate and put the House firmly in their column. Flips in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, and Iowa were not supposed to be realistic under standard models. Yet they happened, along with gains elsewhere that pu…
Read more
6 days ago · 369 likes · 135 comments · Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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