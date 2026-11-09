Post Midterm DC Shuffle. Rats Are Scurrying & Trump Is Triangulating

Meet the new bosses … same as the old bosses.

The biggest news this week is the so-called ‘shake up’ in Washington DC as Trump fires Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff and replaces her with Stephen Miller, while admitting on 60 Minutes that he ‘probably deported too many illegals’ and that was why he lost the election among other things.

There is a lot to dissect here as Trump clearly triangulates (likely stemming from Jared Kushner’s secret meeting with Hakeem Jeffries in early August) and replaces one corrupt executive (Wiles) with an even MORE corrupt executive (Miller) based on Leah Files reporting which is attached below.

Is this just another case of new boss old boss?

We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Leah Files Sunday Debrief:

CIA Central Casting: The Means Episode:

WHO OWNS THE NEW CHIEF OF STAFF? A FOLLOW THE MONEY ON STEPHEN MILLER:

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

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