RFK Rumored To Be Ousted From HHS * Pfizer Whistleblower Says Hantavirus Is FAKE *

Isn’t it crazy that Trump fans these days have to defend pedophiles, inflation, WWIII and data centers?

Today we’re continuing to rage against the techno-facists — diving deep into the coming tech dystopia with a review of Tucker Carlson’s must-watch interview with Richard Werner, exposing how centralized control and AI are reshaping our world.

Plus:

* Sasha Latypova sounds the alarm on RFK Jr. backing indefinite detention of healthy people — “Utterly insane and criminal.”

* A Pfizer whistleblower reveals Hantavirus fears are FAKE.

* And more hard-hitting truth on COVID-era lies, chemical aerosols, and even dermatology’s war against the sun.

You don’t want to miss this one!

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Truth over tyranny. Tune in now! (198 words)

SJ Show Notes:

Why Does Dan Bongino Love Pedophiles & Data Centers?

The Coming Dystopia - Tucker Carlson Interviews Richard Werner:

Sasha Latypova: “Utterly Insane and Criminal”—RFK Jr. Backs the Indefinite Detention of a Healthy Woman:

Pfizer Whistleblower: Hantavirus is fake

Sasha Latypova 3 Part “I Told You So:

Dermatology’s War Against The Sun: