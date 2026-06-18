Shannon Joy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

RFK Rumored To Be Ousted From HHS * Pfizer Whistleblower Says Hantavirus Is FAKE *

A recording from Shannon Joy's live video
Shannon Joy's avatar
Shannon Joy
Jun 18, 2026

Isn’t it crazy that Trump fans these days have to defend pedophiles, inflation, WWIII and data centers?

Today we’re continuing to rage against the techno-facists — diving deep into the coming tech dystopia with a review of Tucker Carlson’s must-watch interview with Richard Werner, exposing how centralized control and AI are reshaping our world.

Plus:
* Sasha Latypova sounds the alarm on RFK Jr. backing indefinite detention of healthy people — “Utterly insane and criminal.”
* A Pfizer whistleblower reveals Hantavirus fears are FAKE.
* And more hard-hitting truth on COVID-era lies, chemical aerosols, and even dermatology’s war against the sun.

You don’t want to miss this one!

Watch LIVE now: https://www.youtube.com/@shannonjoyshow/streams

Support independent media & shop with our trusted sponsors:

* Ditch the big box pharmacies that partnered with government lockdowns. Get your prescriptions FOR FREE through real doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough at The Wellness Company. Visit www.twc.health/joy, click Memberships, and use promo code JOY at checkout.
* Protect your wealth — Move your money into physical gold. Get your FREE Gold Guide today at www.schiffgold.com/joy.
* Stay prepared for whatever comes next. Get 10% OFF your entire order on generators and more at The Satellite Phone Store — www.sat123.com/joy with promo code JOY.
* For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com

Support The Shannon Joy Show: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6
Truth over tyranny. Tune in now! (198 words)

SJ Show Notes:

Why Does Dan Bongino Love Pedophiles & Data Centers?

The Coming Dystopia - Tucker Carlson Interviews Richard Werner:

Sasha Latypova: “Utterly Insane and Criminal”—RFK Jr. Backs the Indefinite Detention of a Healthy Woman:

Exposing The Darkness
Sasha Latypova: "Utterly Insane and Criminal"—RFK Jr. Backs the Indefinite Detention of a Healthy Woman
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber…
Read more
2 days ago · 105 likes · 29 comments · Lioness of Judah Ministry

Pfizer Whistleblower: Hantavirus is fake

Exposing The Darkness
Pfizer Whistleblower: Hanta Virus is FAKE
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber…
Read more
a month ago · 247 likes · 65 comments · Lioness of Judah Ministry

Sasha Latypova 3 Part “I Told You So:

Due Diligence and Art
3-Part Told-You-So: 1) Bobby rumored to resign; 2)"covid" was a chemical aerosol; 3)Ukraine biolabs have been US DOD property for 20+ years.
Dear Readers, this is a quick “told you so” post in 3 parts. I am not gloating, and I don’t have a crystal ball or any special super powers…
Read more
3 days ago · 339 likes · 234 comments · Sasha Latypova

Dermatology’s War Against The Sun:

The Forgotten Side of Medicine
Dermatology's Disastrous War Against The Sun
Story at a Glance…
Read more
a year ago · 901 likes · 143 comments · A Midwestern Doctor

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shannon Joy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture