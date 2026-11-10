The 2026 midterms delivered the familiar spectacle of a “Blue Wave,” yet the outcome changes little in Washington. As I have long argued with the UNIPARTY narrative, the public theater of partisan combat is kayfabe, scripted wrestling designed to entertain and distract while the Washington DC predator class continues to consolidate obscene power and obscene wealth.

The melding of the two American political parties did not happen overnight but after 80 years of increased cooperation, the defining lines of separation are almost completely erased and the merger complete.

This is evidenced by The NY Times report of a private meeting in NYC between Jared Kushner and Hakeem Jeffries months before the midterm election, where they forged a secret alliance witnessed by 5 unnamed power brokers who were in the room. They discussed the typical political tropes of “housing, immigration, and affordability as potential areas of cooperation” but the larger deal will feature tectonic shifts in American politics, curated crises designed to normalize choas/fear and bi-partisan power grabs with far reaching impact on the lives of average citizens. SOURCE: Jeffries and Kushner Meet Privately as Midterm Attacks Fly

This alliance is obvious as Trump’s recent statements about ‘working with the Democrats’ becomes part of a regular media narrative. The public, partisan attacks will continue while the D’s & R’s fake fight, but the private groundwork for collaboration has been established.

The next two years of “fighting” will be performative as spending bills, defense authorizations, and surveillance expansions will proceed with the same bipartisan fingerprints they always have. (Only this time it’s WORSE … more to come on that)

But first … how did we get here?

This past election cycle I worked with a bi-partisan group of residents in my village to elect a coalition slate of Mayor and Trustees. Over the past eight weeks I had the privilege of going door to door and talking to lots of Republicans and Democrats about politics.

What I learned was incredibly enlightening.

What most regular Americans believe are “Democratic” or “Republican” ideals have almost no connection to the beliefs or actions of the actual (predator) parties in Washington, DC. Classical American principles like individual liberty, free markets, limited baseline safety nets, non-interventionism, and blind justice are rejected by both of America’s political factions (primarily at the federal level and among party leadership).

David Leach’s analysis of the false choice between Democratic Socialism and and Republican Fascim captures the reality that I witnessed on the ground: “there’s no difference between the Marxism and socialism preached by the left and the fascism and nationalism being forced on us by the right. Either way… we’re screwed!”

SOURCE: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-election-marxism-socialism-or-fascism-nationalism-no-difference/

Democrats under figures such as Nancy Pelosi treat capitalism as an exploitative system to be “corrected” or replaced, echoing the language of socialist redistribution and worker control over the means of production.

Republicans under Trump have shifted toward corporatism and nationalism with government taking equity stakes in private firms (including a reported 10% stake in Intel) amounting to state direction of capital under the MAGA brand. Leach notes this mirrors the seizure of productive capacity long associated with the fascist left, only now executed with an “R” and the language of national strength.

The parties do not represent competing visions of ordered liberty, they represent competing styles of control and they will work together to maintain and expand that control. FEAR of the other party, amplified by media and social platforms leads to a series of ‘lesser than two evils’ choices by a battered & exhausted electorate while also supplying the predator class with their most reliable tool which is divide and conquer.

Americans are kept focused on cultural flashpoints and electoral scorekeeping while the bipartisan architecture of endless spending, regulatory capture, and institutional expansion continues. So what does this mean for the next two years?

Rosemary’s Demon Baby … (politically speaking)

**EDITORS NOTE: The doomy, gloomy part is is coming so I’d like to start with the assertion of hope and resilience. The plans and objectives I lay out here are NOT inevitable. They can be thwarted, defeated and ultimately crushed by an awake and unafraid population savvy enough to see the bigger picture. Everything bad from the Washington, DC UNIPARTY can be stopped at the local level with bi-partisan coalitions of normal people. I’ll explain in more detail soon.**

Unfortunately, the next two years will produce a political hellscape that combines the worst of Democratic socialism with Republican fascism to fuse state and corporate power, create a permanent underclass, maintain permanent war footing, and prioritize executive POWER over constitutional restraint.

The result is not productive synthesis but a hybrid monster: Rosemary’s Political Baby, born of the worst features of each side, conceived by an unsuspecting host (we the American people) and and nurtured by the UNIPARTY shared interest in consolidating raw power.

Expect engineered crises; economic disruption, foreign incidents, or domestic events large enough to demand “unity” response and emergency declarations to accelerate the process, similar to the COVID Lockdowns of March 2020 and the resulting (fascistic and dystopian) military countermeasures of lockdowns, school closures, social distancing, wealth transfer, mass censorship, forced masking and ultimately forced and coerced injection of millions of American with toxic mRNA shots.

Such moments have repeatedly produced bipartisan packages that lock in spending, surveillance, and executive authority while sidelining dissent. The continuity is already visible in ongoing wars, normalized cronyism, and the transfer of resources from productive middle-class activity toward favored financial and industrial interests.

Expect Operation Warp Speed style acceleration of the techno-fascist infrastructure buildout (data centers, tracking systems, AI-enabled monitoring) and an attempted construction of the digital panopticon powered by mass surveillance and AI ‘governance’ to replace human bureaucracy and governmental institutions.

The UNIPARTY does not require formal merger.

It requires only that the public remain invested in the spectacle of opposition while the work of expanding government power, concentrating wealth, and building the surveillance apparatus proceeds. What we end up with is not the triumph of one ideology over another, but the worst of both.

And what is at stake is the America we know and LOVE.

Our imperfect but miraculous history, our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, Constitution & Bill of Rights, our free markets, merit based philosophy and democratic principles, blind justice and most importantly - our LIBERTY.

We can beat the UNIPARTY, but we have to find each other first.

~Shannon Joy