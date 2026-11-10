Shannon Joy

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Andrew Paul Nemier's avatar
Andrew Paul Nemier
3h

Interesting where this is going….because we are not going to be able to Vote our way out of this horror show. Non compliance is the only way forward.

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Anita Söderman's avatar
Anita Söderman
3h

Well said, expecting the same kind of thing over here in Sweden, if not Europe.

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