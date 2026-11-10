Shannon Joy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Rosemary’s Political Baby & The Worst Of All Deals: Trump’s Deal With The Dems

Video from Shannon Joy
Shannon Joy's avatar
Shannon Joy

The Kushner Deal on behalf of Donald Trump will merge the worst aspects of Democratic socialism and Republican fascism. “The result is not productive synthesis but a hybrid monster: Rosemary’s Political Baby, born of the worst features of each side, conceived by an unsuspecting host (we the American people) and and nurtured by the UNIPARTY shared interest in consolidating raw power.” The 2026 midterms delivered the familiar spectacle of a “Blue Wave,” yet the outcome changes little in Washington. As I have long argued with the UNIPARTY narrative, the public theater of partisan combat is kayfabe, scripted wrestling designed to entertain and distract while the Washington DC predator class continues to consolidate obscene power and obscene wealth. The melding of the two American political parties did not happen overnight but after 80 years of increased cooperation, the defining lines of separation are almost completely erased and the merger complete. The parties do not represent competing visions of ordered liberty, they represent competing styles of control and they will work together to maintain and expand that control. FEAR of the other party, amplified by media and social platforms leads to a series of ‘lesser than two evils’ choices by a battered & exhausted electorate while also supplying the predator class with their most reliable tool which is divide and conquer. The next two years of “fighting” will be performative as spending bills, defense authorizations, and surveillance expansions will proceed with the same bipartisan fingerprints they always have. (Only this time it’s WORSE … more to come on that) How did we get here? We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show! WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow Show Notes: Rosemary’s Political Baby: https://shannonjoyradio.substack.com/p/rosemarys-political-baby-and-the?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web 2026 election: Marxism/socialism or fascism/nationalism: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-election-marxism-socialism-or-fascism-nationalism-no-difference/ A Better Way to View the Precious Metals Correction: Part 2

The Bubble Bubble Report
A Better Way to View the Precious Metals Correction: Part 2
On Tuesday, I published a report titled “A Better Way to View the Precious Metals Correction,” in which I sought to put the 2026 correction into perspective. I argued that gold’s 30% decline and silver’s 60% plunge from their respective January peaks are not nearly as bad as they appear because they merely erased the three months of parabolic gains that preceded the correction. In a sense, it was a case of “easy come, easy go…
Read more
5 days ago · 34 likes · 9 comments · Jesse Colombo

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection
The midterms delivered what a handful of clear-eyed observers had been flagging for months: a decisive Democratic sweep that handed them the Senate and put the House firmly in their column. Flips in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, and Iowa were not supposed to be realistic under standard models. Yet they happened, along with gains elsewhere that pu…
Read more
7 days ago · 372 likes · 135 comments · Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

Support The SJ Sponsors: Hedge against the incoming financial chaos with GOLD. Learn more at www.schiffgold.com/joy Stay prepared for whatever comes next. Get 10% OFF your entire order on generators and more at The Satellite Phone Store — www.sat123.com/joy with promo code JOY. Ditch the GLP-1 injections! Feel Great by Unicity fuels your body’s natural GLP-1 with pure yerba mate + powerful fiber—making true intermittent fasting easy, sustainable, and side-effect free. No needles. No pharma dependency. Just real metabolic freedom, steady energy, and lasting results. Join the natural revolution at www.shannonjoyhealth.com and finally Feel Great the way God designed! HUGE discounts on the BEST tallow on the market! Welcome to the The North Idaho Tallow Company as amazing new sponsors of the SJ Show! Go to www.idahotallow.com/joy for 40% off and FREE shipping. Don’t wait until you’re sick to wish you were prepared. Be prepared before you need it. Get your Medical Emergency Kit. Visit www.twc.health/joy and use code JOY to Save $30 Off + Free Shipping. USA Residents Only 🇺🇸 For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com Unlock 50% Off Nutronics Deer Antler Velvet For Women and Men! Click HERE for the savings! https://www.nutronicslabs.com/products/mans-edge-natural-testosterone-booster?ref=joy

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shannon Joy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.