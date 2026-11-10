Rosemary’s Political Baby & The Worst Of All Deals: Trump’s Deal With The Dems

The Kushner Deal on behalf of Donald Trump will merge the worst aspects of Democratic socialism and Republican fascism. “The result is not productive synthesis but a hybrid monster: Rosemary’s Political Baby, born of the worst features of each side, conceived by an unsuspecting host (we the American people) and and nurtured by the UNIPARTY shared interest in consolidating raw power.” The 2026 midterms delivered the familiar spectacle of a “Blue Wave,” yet the outcome changes little in Washington. As I have long argued with the UNIPARTY narrative, the public theater of partisan combat is kayfabe, scripted wrestling designed to entertain and distract while the Washington DC predator class continues to consolidate obscene power and obscene wealth. The melding of the two American political parties did not happen overnight but after 80 years of increased cooperation, the defining lines of separation are almost completely erased and the merger complete. The parties do not represent competing visions of ordered liberty, they represent competing styles of control and they will work together to maintain and expand that control. FEAR of the other party, amplified by media and social platforms leads to a series of ‘lesser than two evils’ choices by a battered & exhausted electorate while also supplying the predator class with their most reliable tool which is divide and conquer. The next two years of “fighting” will be performative as spending bills, defense authorizations, and surveillance expansions will proceed with the same bipartisan fingerprints they always have. (Only this time it’s WORSE … more to come on that) How did we get here? We’ll talk about this and MORE today on the SJ Show! WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow Show Notes: Rosemary’s Political Baby: https://shannonjoyradio.substack.com/p/rosemarys-political-baby-and-the?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web 2026 election: Marxism/socialism or fascism/nationalism: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-election-marxism-socialism-or-fascism-nationalism-no-difference/ A Better Way to View the Precious Metals Correction: Part 2

Midterm Elections: Not a Mandate, Just a Rejection:

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