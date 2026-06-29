‘Sell America’ Trading Accelerates While China Buys The Gold Dip

Meanwhile, Donald Trump says he LOVES inflation despite the crushing impact on American households.

Today we sit down with Peter Schiff, the outspoken economist, gold advocate, and Bitcoin’s most persistent critic.

Recently, Peter has been dismantling MicroStrategy’s stunning pivot as Michael Saylor just announced a ‘Bitcoin Monetization Program’ authorizing up to $3.25 billion in BTC sales for cash reserves, dividends, debt, and massive stock buybacks. Schiff warns this turns MSTR from Bitcoin’s biggest buyer into its biggest seller—potentially triggering the very crash he’s long predicted.

But Schiff’s message goes far beyond crypto.

He has been warning us about the ‘Sell America’ trade, recently agreeing with Jeff Gundlach that U.S. investors should shift heavily into foreign stocks unhedged, calling it still early as American assets face mounting risks from debt, deficits, and dollar weakness.

Meanwhile, he highlights central banks—especially China—buying every gold dip as part of historic accumulation not seen since the 1970s, fueling de-dollarization and positioning gold as the ultimate winner in the global monetary reset.

From Bitcoin skepticism to patriotic wealth preservation through sound money, Peter Schiff joins us now with his unfiltered take on all things economic and wealth preservation for the average investor.

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SJ Show Notes:

Why Would a President Welcome Inflation? https://www.schiffgold.com/commentaries/why-would-a-president-welcome-inflation

Trump Cut a Billion-Dollar Mining Deal. His Sons Stand to Profit: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/28/world/europe/trump-lutnick-sons-kazakhstan.html?unlocked_article_code=1.tlA.qIg2.aqgKx_c-fyWu&smid=nytcore-ios-share

Peter Schiff - Democracy Was Not Meant For Ushttps://www.schiffgold.com/commentaries/democracy-was-not-meant-for-us

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For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com