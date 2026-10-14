SHOCK POLL — Americans Have NEVER Been This Terrified @ Their Money. W/ D. Broze

A new University of Michigan survey shows the Current Conditions Index plunging to an all-time low of 44.7 — the worst reading since the series began in 1951. Americans are more worried about their personal finances today than they were during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the 1970s gas lines and stagflation, 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, COVID lockdowns, or the 40-year inflation spike of 2022.

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While Washington and Wall Street keep calling it a boom, households are staring at record debt stress, rising inflation expectations, and a cost of living that no longer matches the official narrative. At the same time, central banks are quietly accelerating their shift into gold and silver, signaling a structural move away from pure fiat dependence. We also dig into the COVID reckoning that still hasn’t arrived, the CDC’s updated guidance for pregnant women that has MAHA furious, and Mike Adams on the global depopulation agenda.

Tune in live as we connect the dots between the collapsing consumer reality and the bigger forces reshaping money, health, and power.

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Show Notes:

Current Conditions Index Hits All Time Record LOW:

Broad Central Bank Demand For Gold & Silver Points To Structural Shift To A Gold Backed Economy:

The Covid Reckoning That Never Came: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-covid-reckoning-that-never-came/

Updated CDC Recommendations for Pregnant Women Enrages MAHA: https://www.cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/planning-for-pregnancy.html

Mike Adams: The Global Depopulation Agenda:

https://naturalnews.com/2026-10-05-why-globalists-are-killing-us-before-revolt.html

Bill Gates Predicting Bio-Terror Attack & Cyber Attacks:

The Techno Fascist NERD Psychos:

The Use Of Ivermectin For Cancer Goes PRIMETIME On ABC News:

https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/2110012744061637009?s=20

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