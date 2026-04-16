🔥🔥SJ Live April 16: TRUMP Joins Obama/Biden In Demanding FISA Renewal. With Special Guest Aaron Day🔥🔥

This will expand domestic surveillance on US citizens and is the exact opposite (once again) of what he campaigned on. Even worse, it’s exactly identical to what Obama and Pelosi tried to pass through Congress in 2013.

Glenn Greenwald said this about the effort:

“Now, Donald Trump is on the verge of doing what Obama and Pelosi did back then. Despite running in 2024 by vowing to “KILL FISA,” based on his (quite valid) claim that spying powers had been abused against him for political ends in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump on Monday demanded that FISA be fully renewed: yet again, with no reforms, safeguards, or limits of any kind. Congress this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday, will vote on a renewal of Section 702 of FISA, which grants the NSA the power to spy on certain communications of American citizens without a warrant. Although it appeared that there was bipartisan support for finally imposing some limits and safeguards in the wake of years of documented abuses, Trump’s demand on Tuesday — that all House Republicans unite to renew the spying powers with no limits — raises serious doubts about whether any reform is now possible.”

Protect Your Wealth With Physical Gold and Silver. Schiff Gold has some of the lowest over spot prices in the industry which is why I trust them and use them of ALL of my gold and silver purchase. Click on the image below for more information:

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Trump Reverses Himself, Joins Obama and Biden in Demanding “Clean” Renewal of NSA Domestic Spying Powers:

Appeals Court Upholds West Virginia Vaccine Mandate, Rejects Religious Exemption for Online School

The Japan Protocol: COVID Vaccine Injured Are Being Treated In Japan:

Trump Family Crypto Project Rocked by Raging Investor Revolt: https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-family-crypto-project-rocked-by-raging-investor-revolt/

Please consider supporting Delvin and Freddy Montero through prayers and donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/do-you-believe-in-miracles?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=sharelink&utm_campaign=do-you-believe-in-miracles

Please Support Our Sponsors!

Generators are a critical component of preparation and you can prep for less with a generator from The Satellite Phone Store. Go to www.sat123.com/joy and use the JOY promo code for 10% of your entire order!!!

Peter Schiff says tokenized gold could succeed where Bitcoin falls short, making gold usable again as money while protecting against a weakening dollar. Set up your Schiff Gold account to start stacking T-Gold safely and efficiently! Click HERE to get started: https://www.schiffgold.com/joy

Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow! www.pcmpullano.com

Thank you Hilde Herman, Nancy Mitko, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.