🔥🔥SJ Live April 21: LIVE With Marjorie Taylor Greene - The DC Whistleblower Standing Up For The Little Guy & Exposing UNIPARTY Corruption! 🔥🔥

She has been called Notorious MTG, the ‘political bad girl’ of Washington, DC and most recently ‘Marjorie Traitor Greene’ by President Donald Trump as she has become his prime target for the crime of critiquing his policies on debt, war, corruption and most importantly, the suppression of The Epstein Files.

Trump’s highly personal, relentless and vicious attacks have shocked even her detractors and her abrupt departure from Congress has propelled her into the spotlight as one of the most interesting and compelling political advocates in America.

Some say she is courageous, others a betrayer and others question her intentions saying she’s just another political actor with a hidden agenda and a role to play.

Today we talk to MTG. About her origin story, her conversion story, the corruption she witnessed in Washington DC, why she finally cut ties with Trump and what she plans to do in the second chapter of her political life.

Tune in TODAY on The SJ Show!!

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