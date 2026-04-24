Shannon Joy

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🔥🔥SJ Live April 23: We Should Not Fear The Tyrants - The Tyrants Should Fear Us!🔥🔥

It is time for Americans to stop being afraid, passive and compliant. HT/ Caitlin Johnstone
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Shannon Joy
Apr 24, 2026
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Today we will have a full discussion on what resistance to global techno-facism looks like in America and how each and every citizen can do their part in this epic battle for liberty in the 21st century!!

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