Today we will have a full discussion on what resistance to global techno-facism looks like in America and how each and every citizen can do their part in this epic battle for liberty in the 21st century!!
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🔥🔥SJ Live April 23: We Should Not Fear The Tyrants - The Tyrants Should Fear Us!🔥🔥
It is time for Americans to stop being afraid, passive and compliant. HT/ Caitlin Johnstone
Apr 24, 2026
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