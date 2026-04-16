🔥SJ Live April 9: 🔥MASSIVE Study In Cancer Patients Shows Ivermectin & Menbendazol Positive Impact In Cancer Disappearance & Tumor Regression! 🔥

Are we close to CURING cancers, cheaply?

Today we talk to Dr. Kelly Victory about the state of medical freedom in America, justice for the vaccine injured, pharmaceutical liability shields and the GOOD news about revolutionary cancer treatments which could change the way we think about curing cancer!

We will also talk to her about a new product she helped to formulate called SHIELD which is now available from The Wellness Company, an amazing sponsor of The Shannon Joy Show.

Click BELOW to access exclusive discounts from the The Wellness Company! Make sure to use the promo code JOY every time you check out! :)

Every day, our bodies are under constant pressure from stress, toxins, inflammation, and immune strain. That damage builds quietly, year after year, until diseases like cancer starts to form. Dr. Victory asks a different question. What can we do daily to support the body before something goes wrong? That led her to formulate SHIELD!

SHIELD is a two part natural system, designed to support immune balance, antioxidant defense, and cellular health,– exactly the systems you want strong to live a long, healthy life. SHIELD is your body’s prevention!

Visit www.twc.health/joy and use code JOY for 10% Off on every order.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

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