Fresh Gallup data just dropped and it’s a gut punch: 55% of Americans now say their finances are getting WORSE — the highest number in a QUARTER CENTURY. Higher than the financial crisis. Higher than the pandemic lockdowns. Cost of living, skyrocketing energy prices, and endless inflation are crushing families — and this pain isn’t going away.
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🔥🔥SJ Live: It’s The Economy Stupid - 55% Of Americans Say Their Financial Situation Is Getting Worse🔥🔥
Americans are broke and getting broker and the polls prove it as a general malaise settles in across the nation.
May 01, 2026
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