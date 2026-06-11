SJ Live June 10: The United States Of Political Cults. How To Break OUT & Be Free W/ Dr. Joe Sansone.

Today we are deep diving on cults, specifically the political cults destroying our country.

Dr. Joe Sansone is a licensed psychotherapist specializing in clinical hypnosis and wrote the book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease Of The Soul. He was a medical freedom warrior and an expert the modern day psychological operations shaping our minds, culture and our world .

In his latest must-read piece, ‘Mass Media Facilitated Political Cults,’ Dr. Sansone breaks down how mainstream media and propaganda machines manufacture dangerous political cults and personality cults that thrive on cognitive dissonance, fear, identity politics, and blind devotion.

He explores classic warning signs of cults—drawn from the Cult Education Institute—including authoritarian control, intolerance for questions, isolation from outsiders, and the refusal to accept contradictory evidence. Sansone applies this lens to modern examples: apocalyptic climate change hysteria, certain Zionist movements driving reckless foreign policy, QAnon-style operations, Obama’s media-fueled rise, and the ongoing Trump personality cult (and its inverse anti-Trump backlash).

He unpacks how media-generated hype, emotional manipulation, and “lesser of two evils” framing keep people locked in rigid thinking, even as policies betray core principles like America First. This is a powerful call to reclaim critical thinking, reject the cult-like trance of modern politics, and recognize when devotion to a person, party, or ideology crosses into dangerous territory.

His Substack is ‘Mind Matter & Everything Else With Dr. Joe Sansone.

Why support big box pharmacies who partnered with the government during COVID lockdowns when you can support docs like Dr. Peter McCullough by getting your prescriptions FOR FREE from The Wellness Company? To learn more and sign up today go to www.twc.health/joy, click on ‘Memberships’ and make sure to use the JOY promo cade at check out.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/@shannonjoyshow/streams

Support The Shannon Joy Show HERE: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6

SJ Show Notes & Top Articles:

Dr. Joe Sansone On Mass Media Facilitated Political Cults:

Horrifying Attempted Beheading In Ireland Sparks Revolution?

Trumpflation Rages With 4.2% CPI - Highest Since 2023: https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/06/10/business/inflation-report-cpi

Social Security Cuts Incoming: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevevernon/2026/06/10/social-security-wont-go-bankrupt-but-hard-choices-are-necessary/

Please Support Our Sponsors!

It’s time to get your hard-earned money OUT of their rigged system and into real, physical gold. Gold has survived every currency collapse, every government heist, every Wall Street meltdown in history. It’s the only asset they can’t print, can’t dilute, and can’t steal. Go to www.schiffgold.com/joy today get started with a FREE gold guide.

Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow! www.pcmpullano.com

Well, if we must live through the apocalypse we may as well be prepared!!! Generators are a critical component of preparation and you can prep for less with a generator from The Satellite Phone Store. Go to www.sat123.com/joy and use the JOY promo code for 10% of your entire order!!!