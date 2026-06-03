SJ Live June 3: Iowa Shocker! The Trump Primary Machine DEFEATED By MAHA Farmer Zach Lahn.

Until yesterday.

Political newcomer and sixth-generation farmer Zach Lahn shocked the Trump-endorsed favorite Randy Feenstra, winning the GOP nomination for governor in a stunning upset. Despite a last-minute Trump endorsement, Iowans chose Iowa first over the Washington, DC machine.

Trump has declared himself the king of the GOP and has gone as far as to assert that the MAGA movement is whatever HE wants it to be, (which is now very obviously pro-war, pro-pedophile, pro-technofacism, pro-debt spending, pro-money printing & inflation, pro-medical fascism and pro-Israel First America Last).

But apparently, Iowans are not buying and said so LOUDLY, last night with their election of Zach Lahn.