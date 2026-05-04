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🔥🔥SJ Live: LIVE Exclusive With Peter Schiff After 112 Years Of Free Market Destruction What Are We Left With?🔥🔥

According to recent Gallop polling, a staggering 55% of Americans believe their financial situation is getting worse.
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Shannon Joy
May 04, 2026
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As we covered yesterday, according to recent Gallop polling, a staggering 55% of Americans believe their financial situation is getting worse. And despite the sobering facts about the reality on Main Street … Wall Street, The Fed and government officials continue to gaslight the country to the opposite.

This is what Peter Schiff had to say recently:

Inflation is breaking out, bonds are breaking down, and stocks will follow bonds lower. Stagflation will become inflation and recession, sending federal budget deficits soaring. The Fed will cut rates, even as policy mandates hikes. Buy gold and silver.

Learn about hedging with gold and silver today. Click HERE to get started: https://www.schiffgold.com/joy

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