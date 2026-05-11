🔥SJ Live May 11 - Who’s Afraid Of The Big Bad Hantavirus? Critical Conversation W/ Dr. James Thorp As Hantavirus Fear Porn Ramps Up🔥

Americans are experiencing severe CTSD (COVID Traumatic Stress Disorder) as hantavirus panic propaganda heats up. Absolutely no one wants to lock down again and even fewer will accept poison mRNA shots as the ’solution’ to what many believe is another manufactured scamdemic.

But should we discount ALL of the warnings? Are there reasonable precautions to take when we are subjected to the news of dangerous viruses on the loose?

When (if ever) is there a time when we should be really concerned?

Today we eliminate the fear, but acknowledge risks in a critical discussion with medical freedom warrior and trusted expert Dr. James Thorp!

Don’t be scared … PREPARE. Click on the image & link below and use the JOY promo code for extra discounts on The Wellness Company Contagion Kit.

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